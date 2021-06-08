Dubai RTA and Zhong Tang Sky Railway sign MoU for suspended rail network

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of developing a futuristic suspended rail network.

The agreement was signed by Rail Agency CEO Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes on behalf of RTA, and Zhong Tang Sky Train chairman Tang Tong.

The project aims to control traffic congestion by providing affordable mobility solutions for the public.

RTA is working to consolidate the integration among mass transit for achieving its goal to become ‘the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility’.

It will also contribute to realising the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which focuses on converting 25% of the total city’s mobility journeys into self-driving transport by 2030.



Younes said: “The signing of this MoU is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to increase public transportation trips to 26% by 2030.

“Realising this objective requires developing advanced futuristic transport systems and improving the sustainable transport network in Dubai to encourage people and visitors to use public transport.

“RTA is aligning its efforts with the national agenda to nurture a sustainable environment in terms of air quality and reliance on clean energy.”

The rail system will traverse over ground and is expected to encourage more people to use public transport.

RTA is signing multiple MoUs with expert firms in the development of suspended transport systems for identifying the required technologies to execute the project.

Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group focuses on suspended railways.

Earlier this year, Alstom announced that RTA started revenue service of the Dubai Route 2020 Metro.