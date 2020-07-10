Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has inaugurated Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro.

Route 2020 is an extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line up to the World Exposition 2020 (Expo 2020) exhibition site in the city.

The $2.9bn rail line is a 15km-long route and will be open for public operations in September.

Route 2020 has added seven stations to the Red Line with one at the site of Expo 2020.

The railway track includes 11.8km of elevated track and 3.2km of underground track.



This project is expected to provide a smooth mode of transport for the victors of Expo 2020 and the residents of Dubai.

It will also offer a connection between the Al Maktoum International Airport and the other parts of Dubai in the future.

The Government of Dubai Media Office stated that Al Maktoum first visited the Jebel Ali station and boarded a train to the Expo 2020 Station.

The Expo 2020 Station is spread over an area of 18,800m².

He later unveiled the memorial of Expo 2020 Station which is an artwork inspired by the phrase ‘I believe in God’ in Arabic.

Khaleej Times quoted Al Maktoum as saying: “The UAE has exceptional goals and ambitions. Today, we are moving with confidence, determination and a clear vision to attain the highest levels of excellence in various fields.

“Our objective is to provide people with everything that ensures their wellbeing, stability and happiness and establish a prosperous future for the coming generations.”