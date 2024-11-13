Dreamstar Lines has commissioned Designworks, a BMW Group company, to develop initial concept designs for its “luxurious” rolling stock for a sleeper service.
Designworks will craft ideas for both interiors and exteriors of the retrofitted passenger rail cars, focusing on a seamless blend of comfort and elegance.
The first Dreamstar route will operate from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
The interior configurations for Dreamstar’s passenger cars must include first-class suites with bedrooms and restrooms; standard seating with bedrooms and restrooms for the standard cars; and a lounge car with a bar and open seating area for passengers to relax, according to its specifications.
Dreamstar Lines CEO Joshua Dominic said: “Designworks reached out to us when they heard about our concept. At the same time, we had shortlisted them as a possible concept designer for the interior of our coaches with the objective of creating interior concepts that would spark delight in our travellers’ minds.
“They were selected based on their capability to deliver the vision we had in mind for anchoring the brand as high-end, luxurious and desirable.”
Travellers can embark on “relaxing” overnight journeys from central train stations, enjoying amenities comparable to those of a luxury hotel, added Dreamstar Lines’s PR department.
Dreamstar’s service targets business travellers, families, tourists, and anyone in search of a more comfortable alternative to conventional rail, air, or road travel.
This development comes on the heels of recent transportation updates in the US where Amtrak and its Midwestern partners secured up to $300m in federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration’s CRISI programme to enhance rail services in the region.
In May, Brightline, a US rail provider operating passenger line in Florida, selected Siemens Mobility as its “preferred bidder” to supply rolling stock for its new Brightline West high-speed project that will connect Southern California and Los Angeles with Las Vegas in Nevada.