View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 8, 2022

Draft EIR/EIS unveiled for California’s Palmdale-Burbank rail section

The project section will link two crucial population centres in Los Angeles County.

California High-Speed Rail
The document can be accessed for California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) public review through 1 November. Credit: Holger Schué från Pixabay.

California High-Speed Rail Authority in the US has presented the draft environmental document for the Palmdale-Burbank section, spanning over 30 miles, in Southern California.

This Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS) can be accessed for California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) public review through 1 November, stated the authority.

The project section, which is between 31 and 38 miles long, will link two crucial population centres in Los Angeles County – the Antelope Valley and San Fernando Valley.

To address traffic, air quality, noise, vibration, and aesthetics, the draft environmental document will assess the impacts and benefits of six build alternatives such as refined SR14, SR14A, E1, E1A, E2, and E2A.

SR14A is the preferred alternative that is expected to help avoid crossing Una Lake and reduce impacts on nearby wetlands.

Trains operating on the preferred alternative alignment will be completely underground via the community of Acton, the Angeles National Forest, and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

To avoid impacts on the rail, the underground SR14A alternative crosses the Pacific Crest Trail.

Furthermore, the SR14A Alternative is in a tunnel through the northern portion of the San Fernando Valley.

It will again emerge near the Hansen Dam Spreading Grounds and then follows the Metrolink/Union Pacific rail alignment within the existing corridor to Burbank.

The authority is on track to conclude environmental approval for the full Phase 1 California High-Speed Rail System from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim by the end of 2024 with the release of this Palmdale to Burbank Project Section Draft EIR/EIS.

Southern California regional director LaDonna DiCamillo said: “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim.

“We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”

Related Companies
TransCore

Rail and Intermodal Automatic Equipment Identification

Visit Profile
Gadelius

Rail Suspension and Anti-Vibration Products

Visit Profile
Dr D Wehrhahn

Non-Contact Measuring Systems for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology