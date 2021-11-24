India’s DMRC to debut driverless train operations on Pink Line

On 28 December 2020, the first-ever driverless train operations of the country were inaugurated on the Magenta Line of the metro. Credit: Naman Mehra on Unsplash.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in India is ready to launch driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s 57km Pink Line on 25 November 2021.

On 28 December 2020, the country’s first-ever driverless train operations were inaugurated on the Magenta Line of the metro.

DMRC officials had then said that the Pink Line, which stretches from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, would also support driverless operations by the middle of this year.

Delhi Metro’s operations were, however, adversely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

DMRC, in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), have unveiled the initial prototype of a Rolling Stock Driver Training System (RSDTS) for training drivers of Metro/ Railway trains.



They also showcased the working of a Super Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

This solution will function as a monitoring system for equipment and assets to provide manpower requirement, maintenance periodicity, and spares management.

In September 2020, DMRC and BEL entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of the RSDTS.

This technology will also help in assessing the driving skills of a working train operator, which is performed periodically for safety reasons.

This is said to be the first indigenously developed universal train driving simulator and can be customised for any Metro system or railway.

Delhi Metro started commercial operation in 2002 with the launch of DMRC’s first section, which runs 8.2km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, featuring six stations.

The network of DMRC now covers around 392km, with 286 stations.

In August this year, DMRC swapped conventional lights with LED lights at 155 sites, such as Metro stations, depots, and parking centres.

