Delta introduces Air+Rail programme in partnership with Thalys

The commuters will be able to move between plane and train at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with one ticket booking. Credit: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Delta has introduced a new Air+Rail programme in partnership with French-Belgian high-speed train operator Thalys to offer fast rail connections between Amsterdam and Brussels and Antwerp in Belgium.

Under the new agreement, commuters will be able to move between plane and train at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with one ticket booking.

From the train station in Schiphol’s Central Plaza, commuters will have access and frequent service to Brussels and Antwerp, covering the distance in about an hour.

Delta international president Alain Bellemare said: “This Air+Rail programme with Thalys is just the beginning, as we look to offer our customers complete peace of mind with fast and convenient train service to a number of destinations throughout Europe.

“We have learned from our partner airlines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines who offer similar programmes, and with the rail infrastructure already in place in Europe we are able to provide our customers with increased choice as well as convenient travel options.”



Passengers can book their trip through Delta’s self-service channels.

Similar to the process of booking flights, the passenger can clearly recognise the train segments when selecting Brussels Midi/Zuid or Antwerp Central as the destination or origin.

Those who have opted the Air+Rail package can check in for their flight as they normally would.

In the case of the rail segment, passengers can check in on Accesrail.com to receive their boarding pass by using the Delta ticket confirmation.

They can also get the train ticket, which will display the seat and carriage of travel, at the train station ticket counter.

On the day of travel, those arriving in Amsterdam from a flight will go through customs as normal and collect their bags prior to connecting on the train.

The same check-in process applies to customers traveling on the train to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Before checking for their flight, they will collect their bags from the train.

Thalys high-speed trains are said to provide a comfortable travel experience, with power outlets at each seat and Wi-Fi connection on every train.