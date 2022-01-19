DB Cargo and DB Bahnbau to procure Siemens’ Vectron locomotives

After delivery, DB Cargo fleet will grow to 146 Vectron Dual Mode locomotives. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has received an order from DB Cargo and DB Bahnbaugruppe for the delivery of 50 Vectron Dual Mode locomotives.

These locomotives, which can run on diesel or electricity, will be customised as per the planned range of service for DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau Group.

This order is part of an option covered under a framework agreement that was signed between DB and Siemens Mobility in September 2020.

The agreement included the purchase of up to 400 dual-mode locomotives.

Upon delivery, the DB Cargo fleet will grow to 146 Vectron Dual Mode locomotives.

On the other hand, DB Bahnbau Group will procure a total of four locomotives of this variety for the first time.

These vehicles will be produced at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach, with delivery scheduled to commence in 2026.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “Our Vectron Dual Mode locomotive is supporting DB in the climate-friendly conversion of their fleet.

“On electrified sections of their routes, the Vectron Dual Mode will operate in a purely electric mode, and on non-electrified sections, it can switch to conventional operation and eliminate the need to change locomotives. This will reduce CO2 emissions, lower maintenance costs, and help DB implement more sustainable supply chains.”

Compared to conventional diesel locomotives, Siemens’ Vectron Dual Mode are said to be more sustainable and cost-effective.

Built on Vectron platform and components, these are developed to travel on a 15-kV AC voltage system.

The locomotives feature the PZB train control solution.

As of now, Siemens Mobility has delivered 195 Vectron Dual Mode locomotives to 18 clients.

Last month, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to retrofit the SNCB fleet with the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 solution.