The new HS2 Birmingham Curzon Street station, which has been designed by architect Grimshaw, is set to achieve a 55% carbon reduction.

The Birmingham team has been working for more than two years with lead consultant WSP, Grimshaw, and landscape and public realm lead Grants Associates to achieve an architectural statement with a reduced impact on the environment.

This April, Birmingham City Council approved Grimshaw’s design proposals for the Curzon Street station.

HS2 Curzon Street station environment manager Hannah Leggatt said: “Using renewable technologies and lean design, Curzon Street station will be a shining example of how HS2 is helping the UK to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Working with our supply chain, HS2 is pushing the boundaries of innovations in carbon reduction and leading the way in developing the green infrastructure of the future.”



Net-zero carbon emissions can be achieved by reducing the energy demand and consumption of the building’s integrated heating, cooling and lighting systems.

The station will also generate energy from renewable sources using various technologies.

Following this plan, the station will be able to reduce its lifetime emissions by more than 87,000t of CO 2 .

A previously deprived area of land will also be converted into a new green public realm in the heart of Birmingham city centre for future generations.

WSP Environment and Sustainability Lead for Curzon Street station Tim Danson said: “Responding to HS2’s socio-environmental ambitions, our multi-discipline team was responsible for weaving a thread of future-ready sustainability throughout the design.

“Over 40 delivery partners have been involved in the design, collaborating to develop the scheme across technological, carbon, climate, biodiversity, community and materials themes.”

Further innovations at the station include rainwater harvesting and the use of photovoltaics and recycled or renewable materials.