CTDOT breaks ground on new train station in Connecticut, US

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has broken ground on a new train station in Windsor Locks, a town in Hartford County, US.

The project will also cover roadway safety and track improvement works.

Situated in the downtown area of the town beside the old station, the new station will feature a high-level platform to enable level boarding from every train car.

The project will include the establishment of connections to the canal trail through bridge street. Bus services will be continued to Bradley International Airport.

Roadway safety and track improvement projects are being conducted outside of the station. Solving track issues will facilitate future track expansion on the Hartford Line north of Hartford.

This project is expected to entail an investment of $87.14m, of which $59.11 was granted by the state Bond Commission in 2020.

The US Federal Railroad Administration agreed to provide $17.49m for the project while Amtrak will contribute $10.54m.

Amtrak is the owner of the track and rail line.

The project is anticipated to be concluded in the summer of 2025.

Amtrak infrastructure access and investment assistant vice-president Tom Moritz said: “Upgrading the infrastructure in Windsor Locks highlights the future of this town’s train service with a new station, addition of a second track, and improved traffic and railroad signal equipment to promote better and safer movement of people and freight.

“This is a thrilling time for Connecticut, with so many improvements already underway or in the works, including in Windsor Locks, and Amtrak is delighted to play a part in it along with CTDOT, Governor Lamont, the FRA, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal, and other federal and local partners.”