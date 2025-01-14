More than 4,000 employees of the US East Coast freight railroad CSX, represented by the Teamsters Rail Conference union, have signed a new “fair deal” contract.
The five-year deal is seen as a “big win” for the union membership because it increased salaries by 18% over the contract’s duration.
The Teamsters said ratifying the deal boosted health and welfare benefits for workers, and cut the work time needed to accumulate paid vacation allowance.
“Our members needed a fair deal that put more money in their pockets and kept politicians and bureaucrats out of the bargaining process. We accomplished this,” said Tony Cardwell, President of the Teamsters’ division responsible for negotiations.
“We’ve improved many important rules, locked in bonus structures for vital positions, and made gains in vacation and health insurance without increases in employee contributions — all important gains and unprecedented in modern rail bargaining.”
CSX is a Class 1 freight railroad, managing over 10,000 miles of track across the eastern United States and Canada.
“The ratification… marks an important advancement in our ongoing collaboration with union leadership,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX.
“CSX remains dedicated to cultivating a workplace environment where every employee feels valued, respected, included, and appreciated. Our collective focus continues to be on improving safety, efficiency, and service together as ONE CSX to build a stronger foundation for our future success.”
CSX said it has 10 ratified agreements with unions across its workforce, meaning 42% of its unionised employees are covered by such agreements.
“CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment,” the company added in a statement.