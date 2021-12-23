Cordel to provide railway gauging data solution for Network Rail

This contract, valued at $4.29m (£3.2m) over the initial contract term, will be effective for 6.5 years. Credit: Fas Khan on Unsplash.

UK’s Network Rail has given a contract to AI and gauging provider Cordel Group to offer a new Railway Gauging Data Solution (RGDS) for replacing the country’s National Gauging Database (NGD).

This contract, valued at $4.29m (£3.2m) over the initial contract term, will be effective for 6.5 years.

Additionally, through mutual agreement, the contract may be prolonged to 8.5 years.

Starting from January next year, the firm will deliver a Software as a Service platform for the storage and processing of gauge and clearance information for the UK rail network.

Related

This platform will manage 32186.88km of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels, and viaducts, over 2,500 railway stations, and thousands of signals and level crossings.

This is said to be the firm’s longest-term contract so far as well as the first full-scale installation of the Cordel platform in the Northern Hemisphere.

Cordel CEO Nick Smith said: “We are excited to have been selected for a long-term supplier agreement with Network Rail. The agreement builds on our valued relationship and capacity to provide advanced technology, which improves network reliability and reduces cost. Moreover, we expect to provide additional services over the life of the contract, as we release new data collection and AI-powered analytic products.”

Cordel chairman Ian Buddery added: “The UK rail system is one of the oldest and most complex networks globally. It comprises a mixture of new and Victorian infrastructure and over 250 types of different rolling stock and therefore requires the highest standards of clearance and gauging management.

“Our ability to deliver to these exacting standards, underpinned by our Machine Learning automation, ensures the credibility of Cordel as a compelling solution in many other rail markets around the world and gives us confidence in the growth potential of our business.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Railway Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



In September this year, Cordel and D/Gauge partnered to provide automated intelligent gauging for railways in the UK.