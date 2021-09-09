Cordel and D/Gauge collaborate on automated intelligent gauging

Cordel utilises LiDAR and AI for the collection as well as evaluation of railway corridor data. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

AI and gauging providers Cordel and D/Gauge have teamed up to deliver automated intelligent gauging for railways in the UK.

Automated intelligent gauging integrates the collection, categorisation, and interpretation of transport corridor data with the management, inspection, and application of gauging data sets.

This allows railways to obtain comprehensive gauging information for all projects, plans, and routes in their network.

The companies jointly worked on a Network Rail project, where Cordel’s technology and D/Gauge’s expertise were combined.

For the collection of point cloud and imagery data, several railways are installing LiDAR and cameras.



However, they fail to use this data to its full potential due to its volume, which creates the need for ‘a smarter way of interrogating point cloud data’.

To provide precisely classified data for clearance and gauging purposes, Cordel’s AI interprets railway point cloud data, normalising linear and GPS references, as well as understanding the whole context of corridor-wide detail.

Meanwhile, D/Gauge’s cloud-based solution for gauging software ingests the classified information and provides automatic gauging analysis and reporting, such as dynamic clearances and high-wide projects.

This helps in enhancing accessibility and gauging awareness across the network, resulting in increased revenue traffic, efficiency, and safety.

Cordel utilises LiDAR and AI for the collection, as well as the evaluation of railway corridor data.

The company claims that its railway-specialised machine learning engines offer ‘the fastest and most accurate interpretation of gauging-relevant data points across a railway’.

On the other hand, D/Gauge uses gauging algorithms that can be applied to any gauging challenge.

Last month, Cordel secured a five-month proof of concept contract from the UK’s Network Rail High Speed (NRHS) to offer analytics and alerts.