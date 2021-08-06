Maestrano unit Cordel lands Network Rail High Speed contract

Collected point cloud and video data will be uploaded into Cordel’s Deep Machine Learning platform. Credit: Kholodnitskiy Maksim on Unsplash.

Maestrano rail analytics subsidiary Cordel has secured a five-month proof of concept (POC) contract from the UK’s Network Rail High Speed (NRHS) to offer analytics and alerts.

The POC aims to help establish Cordel’s technology suitability for monitoring the ballast profiles, vegetation, overhead line, track and passing clearances.

The scope of the contract includes mounting the Cordel hardware, including the Cordel LiDAR scanner and machine vision cameras, on a multi-purpose rail vehicle (MPV).

Cordel’s automated inspection will then observe the line every two weeks for an overview of the network.

Collected point Cloud and video data will be uploaded into Cordel’s Deep Machine Learning platform.



This platform will study the results and automatically develop insights for NR(HS) engineers.

The company claimed that its software provides an easy-to-use interface, enabling survey-grade precision, improved video, and historical data comparisons for railways.

Cordel said in a statement: “The system will detect out-of-course movements in the overhead wiring above the trains or the ballast beneath them, along with any excessive vegetation growth into the rail corridor. Cordel’s software will also accurately locate any issues, so they can be targeted for remedial attention.”

In a first deployment for the country, Cordel’s technology will perform automated height and stagger measurements on the HS1 overhead line for inspection.

According to Cordel, this system has the ability to finish the needed inspection in a short time period.

Last December, the company won a 12-month contract from Network Rail after completing a fully funded six-month trial.

NRHS is responsible for the upkeep of engineering infrastructure assets for the High-Speed One (HS1) railway in the country.

HS1 is the UK’s high-speed railway, covering 109km from St Pancras International in London to the Channel Tunnel.

It links the country with international high-speed routes.

In a separate development, Network Rail submitted a proposal to its city council to enhance and expand Oxford rail station under a $96.06m (£69m) project.