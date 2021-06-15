Construction on Mexico’s Tulum train station to start in 2022

The roof pattern has incorporated smaller openings to allow ventilation and sunlight. Credit: © Aidia Studio.

Construction work on the Tulum train station on the Tren Maya railway line in Mexico is expected to commence in January 2022.

The station is being constructed as part of Tren Maya, a 1,525km intercity railway being planned for the Yucatan Peninsula in a loop between Cancún and Palenque.

Designed by Mexican architecture company Aidia Studio, the station will provide services from the Cancún to Tulum stretch of the railway line.

The structural engineering works for the 14,400m² station will be carried out by Project & Calc.

The design of the station features a perforated roof that will be made from steel structures and glass-reinforced concrete panels, covering the platforms and concourse.



The geometric grid will be glazed for keeping out the rain and arranged with wood on the inside.

Aidia Studio founders Rolando Rodriguez-Leal and Natalia Wrzask were quoted by Deezen publications as saying: “To deal with this extreme weather, we envisaged a large open lattice roof, glazed in strategic locations, enabling public semi-open spaces that function without mechanical ventilation.”

The roof pattern has incorporated smaller openings for allowing ventilation and sunlight.

The station will include shops and eateries on a mezzanine level over the platforms and railway lines.

According to the studio, the station has been designed to occupy a limited landscape area.

Construction work on the station is expected to conclude by June 2023.

Rodriguez-Leal and Wrzask added: “An eye-shaped footprint, widest at the centre where the main functions of the station converge, seemed the most efficient use of space.

“This was enhanced by taking the least possible area adjacent to the tracks and compensating by stacking the public programme of the station above the platforms.”

