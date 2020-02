A consortium consisting of seven specialist partners from Spain, Italy, The Netherlands and France has been chosen to deliver a new EU Shift2Rail Programme, which is funded through Horizon 2020.

4SECURail commenced in December 2019 and was launched in Barcelona, Spain, last month.

It is co-ordinated by engineering consulting firm Ardanuy Ingeniería, in collaboration with CNR, FIT, Hit Rail, SIRTI, Tree Technology and UIC.

The consortium will offer co-designed process and tools to coordinate cybersecurity response across railways in the European region.

It will also provide a Formal Methods Demonstrator to help improve signalling system interoperability.



IT provider Hit Rail will work with partners UIC (International Union of Railways) and R&D company Tree Technology to offer the co-design and testing of a model and collaboration platform for a European Railway Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT).

CSIRT is designed to coordinate the cybersecurity response actions of the separate railway security teams.

In addition to extending the collaboration, it will demonstrate and test the response actions in 2020/2021 to support future consideration of the feasibility of deployment by the Shift2Rail Joint Undertaking and its work in X2RAIL3 supporting the EU Rail ISAC and Rail Community.

Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) will work with Ardanuy, FIT Consulting and SIRTI, to offer a demonstrator for the analysis on cost, benefits and required learning curve on the impact due to the use of Formal Methods for the stringent specification of the components of a railway signalling infrastructure.

This is important to railway infrastructure managers given that only cost-effective and accurate specification methodologies enable improved dependability of the subsystems developed by different suppliers.

A European rail initiative, Shift2Rail intends to encourage focused research and innovation (R&I) to integrate new and advanced technologies through its Horizon 2020 funding. It is aimed at completing the Single European Railway Area (SERA).

The 4SECURail project will help to ensure correct behaviour, interoperability and safety for signalling systems, in addition to measures to deploy collaborative cybersecurity support across Europe.

This project has secured funding from the Shift2Rail JU under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.