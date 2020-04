Stadler has received an Sfr120m ($123.2m) contract to deliver up to 60 new low-floor trams to Polish public transport provider MPK Kraków.

Along with the order placed in 2018, Stadler will deliver 110 vehicles to the city of Krakow.

According to the framework agreement signed by both parties, Stadler will deliver 60 TANGO Kraków Lajkonik II trams.

Stadler also signed two implementation contracts to separately deliver ten and 25 vehicles, which are expected to be delivered in mid-2023.

The low-floor trams are three-part vehicles, along with four bogies. The width of the entrance of the tram is 1.40m, which ensures a quick passenger exchange.



The trams feature additional space for wheelchairs, air-conditioning, a ticket vending machine, passenger information system, monitoring system, USB charging ports, and passenger counting system.

The trams also have special backrests for standing areas and can accommodate 238 passengers with 75 seats and 163 standing places.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Drivers can also benefit from an ergonomic cabin and a comfortable armchair, which are expected to offer a comfortable working space.

In December 2018, MPK received a zl376m (€86.9m) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to replace its tramway fleet.