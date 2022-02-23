Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 23, 2022

CMSI gets O&M contract extension for Skytrain

The contract also includes manufacture and supply of two new vehicles.

Skytrain links four stations over a distance of roughly 1.1km. Martin Deutsch / Flickr.

Crystal Mover Services Inc (CMSI) has renewed its contract to offer operations and maintenance services to the Skytrain Automated People Mover (APM) system that operates at Miami International Airport’s (MIA) North Terminal.

The contract was renewed by the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

With a duration of five years, starting January this year, the contract includes renewal of signal and other equipment of the APM systems.

It also involves the manufacture and supply of two new vehicles. Additionally, the contract has an extension option for another five years.

CMSI is a joint venture (JV) of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA).

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Infrastructure Group senior vice-president and general manager Bill Cannon said: “We are very pleased that CMSI has been granted the opportunity to continue to provide top-quality service for the Skytrain APM operation at Miami International Airport.

“CMSI has provided over a decade of proven and successful services for these safe and reliable APMs, contributing to the satisfaction of our airport clients through ensuring the highest levels of passenger service while meeting mandatory 24 hours per day, seven days per week operational requirements.”

In 1999, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and MHI Group secured the contract to build Skytrain, connecting four stations over a distance of around 1.1km.

The APM system became operational in 2010, and since then, CMSI has provided O&M services to the system.

At present, five four-car trainsets are in service.

