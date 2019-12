Alstom’s Citadis Dualis tram-trains have begun commercial service on the Tram 4 line extension.

The new trains operate between Livry-Gargan, Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil in France.

They previously operated between Bondy and Aulnay-sous-Bois from September this year.

In 2016, Alstom secured a €75m contract from French National Railways (SNCF) on behalf of Ile-de-France transport authority STIF for 15 Citadis Dualis tram-trains.

The new vehicles connect the centre of town with the suburbs without having to change trains. This helps in catering to the rising mobility requirements between urban and suburban networks.



Alstom modelled the Dualis version on its Citadis tram. It is capable of operating on both tram and regional rail networks through its power, safety and comfort adaptations.

Alstom’s Valenciennes plant in northern France was used to manufacture the 100km/h vehicles. Six other sites contributed to other aspects of design and manufacture.

A total of 78 Citadis Dualis tram-trains are currently in operation, with 30 running in the Île-de-France region, 24 in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and 24 in Pays-de-la-Loire.

Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “Alstom and its teams are proud, with the supply of the tram-trains, both to contribute to a technical challenge, since a rail mode and an urban mode will coexist on the Tram 4 line, and to participate in a human project that will allow the inhabitants of these areas of Seine-Saint-Denis to have a new, reliable and comfortable means of transport.”

Last month, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP awarded a €530m contract for the delivery of 44 metro trains to a consortium of Alstom and Bombardier.

Alstom recently also won a €430m contract from the Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence for the renewal and automation of Marseille metro in France.