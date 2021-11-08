Vietnam launches operations on Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line

The official construction of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project commenced in October 2011. Credit: Thomas B. from Pixabay.

Authorities in Hanoi, Vietnam have launched the commercial operation of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line project.

The China-built line, stretching from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, is said to be the first urban railway to commence services in Vietnam.

Hanoi inaugurated the line after taking over the project from its investor, the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport.

Commuters will be able to get free rides on the new metro route during the first 15 days of the commercial run.

Featuring 12 stations, Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line is an elevated line spanning over 13km.



Each train has four carriages, with the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 commuters.

The train has been built to travel at a speed of 80km per hour.

Last month, the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects sanctioned the quality assessment results of the metro track, marking the last step for the line’s commencement of operations.

Chinese ODA invested a total of nearly $886m for this project.

The official construction of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project commenced in October 2011.

Last December, the project concluded its trial run, covering over 70,000km on thousands of trips, allowing the system to begin its commercial operations.

In July this year, Vietnam took the delivery of two more trains for Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien).