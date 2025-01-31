The Toronto Transportation Commission (TTC) board has given green light for undertaking accessibility enhancements at Old Mill Station on Line 2 (Bloor – Danforth) of the Toronto Subway in Canada.
The contract, worth C$25.69m ($17.8m), has been awarded to Maystar General Contractors, with the commencement of construction slated for the second quarter of 2025.
The project includes construction of two new elevators at the station. It also encompasses improvements such as upgraded signage, station finish repairs, installation of tactile attention tiles for the visually impaired, and the addition of CCTV security cameras to monitor the accessible pathways.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said: “We’re committed to making transit accessible for all Torontonians, and this is good news for residents who use Old Mill Station regularly.
“Improving accessibility ensures that people across the city are able to reliably travel to school, work, home, and access essential services, regardless of ability.”
This initiative is a part of the TTC’s Easier Access Programme, which aims to make all subway stations fully accessible.
The programme benefits from the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).
Currently, 12 stations are under construction to enhance accessibility. Stations such as High Park, Rosedale, Greenwood, Christie, Summerhill, and Warden are anticipated to be completed within this year.
While most stations are expected to be accessible by 2026, a specific completion schedule for Old Mill Station will be presented to the board at a future date.
TTC chair Jamaal Myers said: “The TTC is working hard to make its vehicles, facilities and services accessible for everyone, and this contract award is a big step in that direction.
“We continue to work towards accessibility at all our stations, and once Old Mill Station is complete, every station will be barrier-free.”
In December 2024, the TTC issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 55 new subway trains for Line 2, supported by $1.2bn ($831m) in federal funding from the Canada Public Transit Fund.
Of this, $758m ($525m) will go towards the subway trains. The Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto are each contributing $758m ($525m) through the Ontario-Toronto New Deal Agreement.