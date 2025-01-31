A specific completion schedule for Old Mill Station will be presented to the TTC board at a future date. Credit: ACHPF/Shutterstock.

The Toronto Transportation Commission (TTC) board has given green light for undertaking accessibility enhancements at Old Mill Station on Line 2 (Bloor – Danforth) of the Toronto Subway in Canada.

The contract, worth C$25.69m ($17.8m), has been awarded to Maystar General Contractors, with the commencement of construction slated for the second quarter of 2025.

The project includes construction of two new elevators at the station. It also encompasses improvements such as upgraded signage, station finish repairs, installation of tactile attention tiles for the visually impaired, and the addition of CCTV security cameras to monitor the accessible pathways.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said: “We’re committed to making transit accessible for all Torontonians, and this is good news for residents who use Old Mill Station regularly.

“Improving accessibility ensures that people across the city are able to reliably travel to school, work, home, and access essential services, regardless of ability.”

This initiative is a part of the TTC’s Easier Access Programme, which aims to make all subway stations fully accessible.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The programme benefits from the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

Currently, 12 stations are under construction to enhance accessibility. Stations such as High Park, Rosedale, Greenwood, Christie, Summerhill, and Warden are anticipated to be completed within this year.

While most stations are expected to be accessible by 2026, a specific completion schedule for Old Mill Station will be presented to the board at a future date.

TTC chair Jamaal Myers said: “The TTC is working hard to make its vehicles, facilities and services accessible for everyone, and this contract award is a big step in that direction.

“We continue to work towards accessibility at all our stations, and once Old Mill Station is complete, every station will be barrier-free.”

In December 2024, the TTC issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 55 new subway trains for Line 2, supported by $1.2bn ($831m) in federal funding from the Canada Public Transit Fund.

Of this, $758m ($525m) will go towards the subway trains. The Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto are each contributing $758m ($525m) through the Ontario-Toronto New Deal Agreement.