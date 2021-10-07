Calea Ferată din Moldova receives $27.18m loan from EBRD

With EU support, the state-owned enterprise has purchased 12 new locomotives that are currently in operation. Credit: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Moldova’s national railway operator Calea Ferată din Moldova has received a loan of $27.18m (€23.5m) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to modernise its infrastructure.

The railway operator earlier obtained a combined financial package of $127.22m (€110m) from the EBRD, European Investment Bank (EIB) and EU that was agreed in 2014 and provided in 2017.

This financial package was utilised to purchase new rolling stock, upgrade railway infrastructure, and support the transformation of Calea Ferată din Moldova.

The latest financing has been sought by the Moldovan government to continue the infrastructure upgrade.

With the EU’s support, the state-owned entity purchased 12 new locomotives, which are currently in operation.



Calea Ferată din Moldova conducted a feasibility study on infrastructure rehabilitation and will soon commence works on the Bender-Căuşeni-Basarabeasca-Etulia-Giurgiuleşti railway section.

Furthermore, it is planning to commence a tender for energy-management information system (EMIS).

This system is expected to provide more efficient, cost-saving energy planning and monitoring.

Moldova Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spînu said: “The funds will be allocated for the modernisation of the railway infrastructure on the Bender-Causeni-Basarabeasca-Etulia-Giurgiulesti section, this being the busiest railway segment in the country, as it ensures the transit of goods from and to Romania and Ukraine.”

EBRD Eastern Europe and the Caucasus managing director Matteo Patrone said: “Modern railways mean safer, more efficient transport for passengers and freight. Our financing will improve the operational efficiency and corporate governance at Calea Ferată din Moldova while delivering important benefits for trade, the economy and for people’s lives in Moldova.”

In a separate development, Nevomo, along with six hyperloop companies, has signed an agreement with the European Rail Infrastructure Managers (EIM).

The agreement aims to support the integration of hyperloop and rail systems, as well as boost the efficiency of mobility systems through the exchange of information and best practices.

The other six hyperloop companies are Hardt, HyperloopTT, Swisspod Technologies, TransPod, Virgin Hyperloop, and Zeleros.

In June this year, Nevomo, Plastwil and Plastwil de Bonte signed a collaboration agreement for the supply of pre-stressed concrete sleepers and rail fastening systems.

