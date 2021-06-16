Nevomo and Plastwil sign agreement for track equipment

Poland-based Nevomo, Plastwil and Plastwil de Bonte have signed a collaboration agreement for the supply of pre-stressed concrete sleepers and rail fastening systems.

Nevomo will utilise these sleepers and fixings for the construction of a full-scale 750m-long track meant for testing magrail technology.

This track is said to be the longest track for passive magnetic levitation tests in Europe.

The fastening systems, along with the concrete sleepers, will become part of an extensive test track for the magrail technology.

This technology comes under the new generation of high-speed railways, where the railcars will be able to operate at speeds of up to 550kph.



Nevomo stated that the new testing track will be constructed in the Nowa Sarzyna commune in Poland’s Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

Construction is expected to commence in the second half of this year.

Nevomo co-founder and Infrastructure director Lukasz Mielczarek said: “The support of Plastwil, which has a rich and international experience as a leading manufacturer of rail technology components, is very important for us. Thanks to this, further steps towards full-scale testing of magrail technology will be possible.”

Under this agreement, Plastwil De Bonte has become Nevomo’s track partner.

Other firms that are supporting the magnetic railway development include IDOM, CIECH Sarzyna, Transfer Multisort Elektronik or the Railway Institute.

Plastwil CEO Izabella Walkowska said: “The cooperation with Nevomo fits perfectly in our future vision, where we create railway solutions for the next 20, 30, or even 50 years ahead.

“I am convinced that in the context of reducing human impact on the environment, railways are going to become the preferred mode of transport, and the development of such technologies as hyperloop is bringing us closer to its revival.”

