CAF will deliver six new metros in this style to Naples. Credit; CAF.

Spanish rolling stock manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has won two contracts in Italy to provide rolling stock for metro and tram systems.

The deals are with the cities of Palermo and Naples and were signed in conjunction with a separate contract with Cagliari for buses.

The Spanish manufacturer will supply the Naples metro system with six new units, along with depot parts and a three-year maintenance agreement. The trains will operate on the Piscinola/Scampia – Aversa line to begin with, before being extended to the line running from Piscinola to Miano, Secondigliano and Di Vittorio and connected to Line 1 of the network.

These six-car metro trains complete the framework contract CAF entered with Ente Autonomo Volturno (the Naples region train and metro operator) three years ago for ten trains, four of which were ordered in 2020.

CAF has also been awarded a joint venture contract, along with Italian construction company Sis Scpa, for the development of a tram network in Palermo, Sicily. It will provide nine trams initially, with an option for the city to extend the contract for another 35 trams.

The project in Sicily is worth more than €400 million ($436m), which will be partially financed with funds from “Pact for the South” – a key measure by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in 2016.

Along with the provision of 98 electric buses to Cagliari in Sardinia, CAF said the deals are worth €150m ($163m).