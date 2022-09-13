CAF wins over €220m worth of contracts in Germany and Australia

CAF will deliver 42 TW 4000 LRVs to Hannover public transport operator. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received two contracts totalling more than €220m in Germany and Australia.

In Germany, the company secured a contract from Hannover public transport operator ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe for the delivery of 42 TW 4000 light rail vehicles (LRVs).

The contract also has an option to manufacture up to a further 233 units.

CAF plans to start the delivery of the first vehicles to the city’s Stadtbahn network in the second half of 2025.

The contract will help replace old TW 6000 and TW 2000 models with modern LRVs that can lower energy consumption using advanced technology.

In Germany, the company already secured a contract from transport operators VRR and NWL to deliver 63 battery-powered trains. It also received LRV orders for the cities of Essen and Bonn, as well as trams for Freiburg and EMUs for Schönbuchbahn.

In Australia, CAF extended its contract with Canberra Metro Operations, the operator of the Canberra tramway line, for the delivery of five additional trams.

These trams are fitted with on-board energy storage systems (OESS) to run on catenary-free track sections.

They will be an addition to the 14 units previously supplied to the Australian Capital Territory.

Furthermore, the agreement covers the maintenance of the new units and upgrade of the previously delivered fleet installed with the OESS accumulation system.

The new trams will operate on the existing line that connects the Gungahlin area to the centre of the Australian capital, as well as to its future extension.