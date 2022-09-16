CAF wins contract for 15 trams in Marseille, France

The new trams will operate on the three existing lines on the network. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received a €57m contract from Régie des Transports Métropolitains (RTM) for the delivery of 15 new tramway units.

RTM manages the complete public transportation system in Marseille.

The contract also has an option for additional trams based on the network extensions.

With a commercial port, Marseille is the second most populated city in France after Paris, with around 900,000 inhabitants.

RTM runs underground bus and ferry services in the metropolitan area, as well as three tramway lines.

The new Urbos platform trams will feature seven modules with a total length of 42.5m.

These trams will operate on the three existing lines on the network, while the T3 line will be expanded to the north and south of the city.

CAF stated that ‘the project is part of the framework for the transport plan and mobility agenda of the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, which seeks to improve its inhabitants’ standard of living by improving public transport infrastructures and services’.

Meanwhile, in June this year, the company secured an order from Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole to supply 60 trams.

Last year, CAF and its consortium received a contract for the delivery of 146 trains for the Paris RER B commuter line.

The company also secured a contract to supply 28 regional trains with an option for another 75 trains for SNCF.

Furthermore, CAF won an order to deliver trams for the cities of Nantes, Besançon, and St. Etienne. It is also responsible for the train fleet renovation for the Lyon metro system’s D Line.

This year in July, CAF secured a €300m contract from Sweden’s SJ AB for the supply of 25 Civity Nordic platform units.