Booth Industries to deliver HS2 tunnel safety doors

Booth Industries has secured a £36m contract to deliver tunnel safety doors for the High Speed 2 (HS2) project in the UK.

As agreed, the company will supply more than 300 units of high-pressure safety doors that will connect the tunnels of the high-speed rail project.

These doors will seal the cross passageways between the northbound and southbound tunnels while enabling access during emergencies.

The doors will be designed to withstand the pressure waves caused by trains travelling at speeds of up to 360km/h.

HS2 procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “As well as being one the world’s most reliable high-speed railways, HS2 also needs to be the safest.



“That’s why we’re delighted to be awarding this major contract to Booth Industries. Their impressive experience of delivering the highest quality in terms of safety and performance will play a vital role in delivering this crucial part of the HS2 project.”

Overall, Booth Industries will build and install a total of 303 doors and frames across 32 miles of tunnelling between London and Crewe.

The doors will be manufactured at a newly developed facility in Bolton.

Booth Industries managing director Mike Jenkinson said: “This is a landmark contract with a new customer, which recognises the extensive experience we have developed over years’ supplying high-integrity door sets for a range of infrastructure projects.

“Our designs are based on existing Booth IP and will be manufactured at a new, purpose-built facility in Bolton, creating up to 50 skilled jobs in the area over the next decade.”

The HS2 construction works officially commenced earlier this month.

HS2 recently trialled new artificial intelligence-based carbon and cost estimating solution to decrease carbon emissions.