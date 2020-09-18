BEML contracts Mitsubishi Electric for metro car propulsion equipment

Indian firm BEML has placed a contract with Mitsubishi Electric for propulsion equipment for 80 new cars ordered by Delhi Metro last year.

As agreed, the propulsion equipment will be supplied by Mitsubishi Electric India’s Bidadi Factory in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The deliveries will include traction motors and inverters for the metro cars.

With the new contract, Mitsubishi Electric has now sold propulsion equipment for more than 3,000 metro cars in India since its first order in 2001.

Traction inverters, traction motors and train control management systems (TCMS) will help in optimising energy consumption. The energy-efficient trains will also support India’s Smart Cities Mission that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



According to the company, the equipment is capable of withstanding high temperatures, high humidity and thick dust, enabling safe transportation during extreme weather conditions.

The Indian subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric established the Bidadi Factory in 2015 to locally manufacture and deliver equipment in support of the Indian Government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative.

The local factory is also expected to help the company in bolstering its footprint in India as metro networks are fast expanding in several cities.

In future, around 20 Indian cities plan to expand their metro markets.

Last year, Spanish train builder Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) contracted Mitsubishi Electric for high-tech traction equipment for 88 Sprinter New Generation (SNG) electric multiple unit trains.

These trains were for Dutch rail operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen.