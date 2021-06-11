Bangkok selects Radwin’s wireless mobility solution for Gold Line

Krungthep Thanakom, on behalf of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in Thailand, has selected Radwin’s FiberinMotion wireless mobility solution for the Gold Line.

The solution offers broadband train-to-ground connectivity to ensure continuity of service at high speeds. FiberinMotion will support real-time CCTV and public address (PA) systems on the Gold Line.

The Gold Line is the first, completely automated, mass rapid transit (MRT) system in Bangkok. It is operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) under a 30-year concession contract.

AMR Asia Public Company was responsible for the design of the network, as well as the deployment and integration of the entire communication system.

This communication system is used on the wayside and onboard Bombardier Transportation’s (now part of Alstom Group) automated people mover INNOVIA APM.



AMR Asia Public Company managing director Marut Siriko said: “We selected FiberinMotion for our train-to-ground system based on Radwin’s expertise in deploying wireless transportation networks, as well as the company’s fast and professional response.

“Utilising unique synchronisation technology, FiberinMotion operates in high-interference environments to guarantee dedicated bandwidth and high throughput per train.”

The initial phase of the Gold Line project links Krung Thonburi to Khlong San.

During the second phase of deployment, the line will be extended to Prajadhipok Road and connect with the Purple Line.

Founded in 1997, Radwin focuses on delivering broadband wireless solutions, which are deployed in more than 170 countries.

In 2018, Argentine Railway (Ferrocarriles Argentinos) selected Radwin’s FiberinMotion solution to support CCTV and VoIP applications.