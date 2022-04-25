Avanti West Coast’s refurbished Pendolino train begins service

The train features 25,000 new standard class seats. Credit: Avanti West Coast. Credit: Avanti West Coast.

UK-based train operator Avanti West Coast has announced the commencement of service for the first refurbished Pendolino train.

The train, which was upgraded as part of a £117m programme, features 25,000 new standard class seats and a new onboard shop.

The enhancements included the conversion of one first-class carriage on each of the 35 eleven-carriage Pendolinos to provide over 2,000 extra standard class seats.

Upgrades also include enhanced lighting and new interior carpets, customer-friendly passenger information screens, additional luggage space in standard class, and power points at every seat.

Other improvements include new carpets made with British wool, renovated toilets, and new first-class and standard premium seats.

Avanti West Coast managing director Phil Whittingham said: “The refurbished Pendolinos look and feel like new trains with state of the art technology as well as brand new seats that promise best-in-class comfort.”

Under the upgrade programme, the remaining 55 trains will also be added with similar features to better serve passengers.

The second set of refurbished trains is anticipated to enter service early next month.

Rail manufacturer Alstom is carrying out the refurbishment of the trains at its depot located in Widnes in the North West. It supported the creation of 100 skilled jobs.

Alstom services managing director Peter Broadley said: “Our team at Widnes have created something amazing and we are incredibly proud of the final product. We hope it secures the future of the Pendolinos on the West Coast for many years to come.”

Last year in August, Avanti West Coast collaborated with telecommunications firm BT for the modernisation of digital connectivity on the West Coast Main Line.