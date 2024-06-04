Avanti invested £350m into the fleet of Evero trains. Credit: Avanti West Coast

UK train operator Avanti West Coast has named its new fleet of Class 807 and 805 Hitachi trains “Evero” ahead of their introduction to its network. 

Recommended Buyer's Guides

The fleet of 23 trains began serving Avanti’s timetable on 2 June 2024 with the launch of six Class 805 bi-mode trains on the west coast line between North Wales and Birmingham. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Andy Mellors, managing director of Avanti, said: “The introduction of our new timetable and the Evero fleet marks an exciting new chapter for our people and customers. 

“The investment is also a key part of our plans to support the UK rail industry, and our wider commitment to improve customer experience on the West Coast Main Line.” 

The £350m ($447.5m) fleet consists of 10 seven-carriage electric 807s, which will serve routes between London, the West Midlands, and Liverpool; and 13 five-carriage bi-mode 805s, which will primarily be used on the network between London and North Wales. 

See Also:

The Hitachi Rail contract was first awarded in 2019 and static testing began in 2022 before the launch of the first six trains this month, set to be followed by the remainder of the fleet “in due course”. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The new Evero fleet will be maintained at the Alstom depot in Oxley in the West Midlands, working alongside Avanti’s existing Pendolino fleet.