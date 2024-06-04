UK train operator Avanti West Coast has named its new fleet of Class 807 and 805 Hitachi trains “Evero” ahead of their introduction to its network.
The fleet of 23 trains began serving Avanti’s timetable on 2 June 2024 with the launch of six Class 805 bi-mode trains on the west coast line between North Wales and Birmingham.
Andy Mellors, managing director of Avanti, said: “The introduction of our new timetable and the Evero fleet marks an exciting new chapter for our people and customers.
“The investment is also a key part of our plans to support the UK rail industry, and our wider commitment to improve customer experience on the West Coast Main Line.”
The £350m ($447.5m) fleet consists of 10 seven-carriage electric 807s, which will serve routes between London, the West Midlands, and Liverpool; and 13 five-carriage bi-mode 805s, which will primarily be used on the network between London and North Wales.
The Hitachi Rail contract was first awarded in 2019 and static testing began in 2022 before the launch of the first six trains this month, set to be followed by the remainder of the fleet “in due course”.
The new Evero fleet will be maintained at the Alstom depot in Oxley in the West Midlands, working alongside Avanti’s existing Pendolino fleet.