Atlas Technical Consultants has received a $15m contract from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in the US to support its railroad safety programme.

Under the contract, Atlas will deliver engineering and design and environmental services to rail crossings owned by the Class 1 rail operator in the state.

With an initial three-year term, the contract has an option for an extension of two years.

The main aim of GDOT’s Railroad Safety Programme is to detect, reduce and avoid hazards at at-grade railroad crossings across the state.

Works will include the deployment of warning device equipment and crossing consolidation, as well as roadway and striping enhancements to crossing approaches and grade separations.

As part of the contract, the technical staff from Atlas will carry out field inventory of railroad crossings besides offering concept, preliminary, and final design plans for prioritised projects.

Furthermore, the company will prepare the studies of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Atlas CEO Joe Boyer said: “Atlas has partnered with GDOT for over 16 years, providing our full portfolio of services to various transit-related markets throughout the state.

“We are excited to continue our work under GDOT’s railroad safety programme and with major rail operators in our shared efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of Georgia’s transportation infrastructure.”

With more than 3,500 employees, Atlas offers services across four primary disciplines.

These are environmental (ENV); testing, inspection and certification (TIC); engineering and design (E&D); as well as programme management/construction management, and quality management (PCQM).