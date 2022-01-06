Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 6, 2022

Assystem to manage Turkey’s Ispartakule-Çerkezköy rail project

The 67km high-speed railway route will feature European Rail Traffic Management System Level 1.

Assystem
The firm will oversee the execution of the project as well as deliver various technical support activities for AYGM’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) for 51 months. Credit: CodeCondo / Pixabay.

France-based Assystem has secured a contract to manage the development of a new 67km segment of high-speed electrified railway line between Ispartakule and Çerkezköy in Turkey.

The railway route will link the country to the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) via Bulgaria.

Assystem was chosen by the Director General of Infrastructure Investment (AYGM) of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

The firm will oversee the execution of the project as well as deliver various technical support activities for AYGM’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) for 51 months.

As agreed, Assystem will offer environmental and social implementation support and compliance management, training of the AYGM’s PIU, acquisition and contract implementation support, along with technical railway engineering support.

It will also study the design and technical specifications as well as provide financial documentation compliance management and reporting, project monitoring and assessment.

Assystem Turkey general manager Kerem Sadiklar said: “The Ispartakule and Çerkezköy railway line is a vital regional connectivity project and we are delighted to be contributing our expert services towards the development of a modern high-speed electrified rail network in Turkey which will allow people and goods to move around faster while minimising carbon emissions.

“The needs of today’s rapidly decarbonising and digitalising transportation sector is a match with Assystem’s capability, bringing together our experience in the lifecycle management of complex low carbon power plants with the deployment of the latest digital methods and tools for data management on transportation projects.”

The new 67km high-speed railway line will feature solutions such as European Rail Traffic Management System Level 1, power supply and auxiliaries.

This double track, electrified railway route will allow trains to operate at a top speed of 200 km/h.

Last month, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approved funding of $338.02m (€300m) for the Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy Railway Project.

This project will also secure $169.01m (€150m) in loans from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

