The Philippines’ Department of Transportation (DOTr) has brought in the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to act as an advisor for two of its rail projects, including a nationwide automated fare collection system.
ADB will serve as transaction advisor for the projects, assisting the development and selection of a private partner for the fare system, and supporting the engagement of a rail operator for the renewal of Manila’s 17km metro rail transport line 3 (MRT3, the Yellow Line).
Cleo Kawawaki, head of ADB’s office of markets development and public-private partnerships, said: “Efficient public transport systems are key to ensuring sustainable growth as well as mitigating the impact of climate change.
“We are honored to support DOTr in finding the right private partners for these projects, which will bring greater efficiency, innovation and better consumer experiences for public transport users in the Philippines.”
The country’s fare collection system project aims to develop a cashless, open, multimodal, and interoperable system to be rolled out across all its public transport systems, with state-owned rail lines targeted for the initial launch.
The MRT3 project will refurbish the line currently operated by the DOTr and look for a new private rail operator to take over services along the 17km line connecting 13 stations in Pasay, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City in the Manila metro region.
DOTr’s deal with ADB continues the foreign investment into its metro systems after the government secured a $1bn loan from Japan’s international development fund earlier this year for a 33km metro project in Manila.