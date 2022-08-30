ARM wins rail grinding services contract in Canada

ARM’s services will cover grade embedded-track sections. Credit: Nicky from Pixabay.

Advanced Rail Management Canada (ARM) has received a contract from the city of Calgary for the delivery of rail grinding services for the Calgary Transit light-rail system.

The one-year contract also has an extension option of a further four years.

Under the contract, ARM will assess the existing conditions besides developing and implementing a rail-grinding programme.

The programme will include the removal of corrugation and surface cracking, as well as gradual restoration of the design rail profile on open and tunnel mainline tracks on the blue and red lines.

ARM’s services will cover grade embedded-track sections in the downtown area.

The company will measure and study rail roughness, corrugation, wear and surface defects on the 75-mile system.

Via onsite field management, the company will focus on the development and supervision of the grinding programme to improve track time and metal removal rates.

The firm will deliver the rail-grinding equipment along with field supervision and quality control of the grinding unit.

ARM chief technical officer Mark Riemer said: “We will select the appropriate grinding patterns to minimise the required grinding effort.

“We will also perform post-grinding measurement and inspection to validate the post-grind rail roughness and corrugation levels.”

Furthermore, ARM will train as well as work with Calgary Transit’s in-house grinding crews on the use of hand tools as well as evaluate rail profile, pattern selection and grinding techniques.