The Australasian Railway Association (ARA) announced that it has welcomed the Australian Government’s decision to establish an industry oversight group.

The team will spearhead the development and implementation of a train management system.

ARA CEO Caroline Wilkie stated that the application of an Advanced Train Management System (ATMS) will deliver safety and efficiency benefits.

Wilkie said: “ATMS is a great example of Australian rail driving innovation to find new solutions that will make our industry better.

“The creation of the oversight group will bring significant industry knowledge to the table to guide this important next phase of the project.”



The organisation had previously supported the ATMS implementation for the Inland Rail and Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) network, which will aid in increased safety and productivity.

Wilkie added that it was ‘important to acknowledge other train management systems operated within the Australian network, particularly across metropolitan networks’.

The National Rail Action Plan, led by the National Transport Commission (NTC), focusses on interoperability that will ensure one overarching system on the national network for freight trains.

ARTC and its technology partner Lockheed Martin developed the ATMA, which is currently operating between Port Augusta and Whyalla after extensive testing and development.

In March 2019, the UK Railway Industry Association (RIA) and the ARA agreed to enhance co-operation and collaboration between the two rail trade bodies.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two rail associations during the UK rail trade delegation’s visit to Australia.