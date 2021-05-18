Angel Trains to support Scotland’s hydrogen train project development

The project will supply Scotland’s first hydrogen-powered train as a zero-carbon alternative. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

British rolling stock company Angel Trains is to collaborate with Arcola Energy and its industry consortium partners to extend its support in delivering Scotland’s Zero Emission Train project.

Under this partnership, Angel Trains will offer rolling stock expertise, technical advice, parts, equipment and an investment exceeding $708,452.50 (£500,000) in green hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

This project is supported by Transport Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, and the University of St Andrews/Hydrogen Accelerator.

It will supply Scotland’s first hydrogen-powered train as a zero-carbon alternative.

After successful completion, the deployment-ready hydrogen-powered train will be demonstrated in the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.



Angel Trains CEO Malcolm Brown said: “The project will enable cleaner and greener travel, bringing us one step closer to reaching the government’s net-zero target.”

The company will provide industry insights for the application of new and converted rolling stock.

To support further testing and development, Angel Trains has offered funding for the deployment of a flexible refueller, which will provide green hydrogen from renewable sources.

Arcola consortium was established after the Scottish government created an opportunity to promote rail innovation and supply chain development within the framework of the country’s decarbonisation strategy.

Arcola Energy CEO Ben Todd said: “As a leading rolling stock asset manager, Angel’s involvement will support the project’s ambition to be the first zero-emission train offering a holistic and sustainable well-to-wheel perspective.”

In a separate development, UK’s Network Rail has completed major improvements on the Midland Main Line as part of the $2.13bn (£1.5bn) upgrade project.

This improvement project will now offer more seats, enhanced reliable services, and faster journeys for commuters travelling between London and the East Midlands.