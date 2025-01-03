The new project will improve security on the railway linking Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City. Credit: Matyas Rehak via Shutterstock.

BATIC Investment and Logistics’ subsidiary Arabian Security and Safety Services Company (Amnco) has secured a security contract for the Haramain High-Speed Railway from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

The contract, valued at SR96.2m ($25.5m), aims to enhance the security of the passenger railway connecting the Mecca and Medina provinces in western Saudi Arabia.

The contract includes providing industrial security and security patrols along the railway lines 24/7, in line with the approved work plan by Saudi Railways and the requirements of the High Commission for Industrial Security.

The scope of work also involves supplying trained and qualified security guards, as well as the necessary equipment and tools, over a three-year period.

Amnco, established in 1985, offers a range of integrated security solutions. The company’s services extend beyond security guarding to include crowd management and VIP protection.

The company also incorporates advanced security technologies such as surveillance systems, CCTV, access control systems, and round-the-clock monitoring to ensure robust security solutions.

The $7.87bn Haramain High-Speed Railway was launched by Saudi Arabia in 2018. The railway line is designed to carry 60 million passengers annually.

The 450km Haramain Railway, developed by the Al Shoula consortium of 12 Spanish and two Saudi companies, is intended to reduce reliance on oil and diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy.

In December 2019, the Haramain Railway high-speed line resumed service from Madina to Jeddah’s New King Abdul Aziz Airport after a fire at Sulaymaniyah station halted operations.