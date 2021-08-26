Alstom’s Coradia iLint passenger train debuts in Sweden

As of now, around 41 Coradia iLint trainsets have been ordered in Germany. Credit: Linus Follert / Flickr.

Alstom has announced that its Coradia iLint passenger train has made its debut in Östersund, Sweden.

Coradia iLint is said to be the first train in the world powered by hydrogen.

For highlighting its potential, Coradia iLint is being presented to several local stakeholders, including regional operators, transport authorities, government decision makers, and the media.

This CO2-emission-free regional train was launched in 2016, making Alstom the first railway manufacturers globally to develop a hydrogen technology based passenger train.

In 2018, the first two 100% H2 iLint trains commenced their commercial operations in Germany.



Around 41 trainsets have so far been ordered in Germany, and successful trials have been conducted in Austria and the Netherlands.

Coradia iLint has a maximum speed of 140km/h, along with comparable acceleration and braking performance of regular regional trains.

The train has a range of 1,000km and can accommodate up to 300 passengers.

It supports clean, sustainable train operations as it has been created for running on non-electrified lines.

The train uses current infrastructure without having to invest in electrification.

Alstom Nordics CEO Rob Whyte said: “The Coradia iLint trains represent a huge opportunity for Sweden to reduce CO2 emissions and even decarbonise rail transport.

“Thanks to hydrogen-powered public transport, regional operators can be beacons of modern mobility, as experienced recently in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria that have tested and are implementing (or planning to implement) hydrogen trains.”

Separately, Alstom’s Bombardier Transportation Railway Equipment (Qingdao) (BTRE) business has secured a contract to supply bogie technology and support for 200 MD523 bogies.

These bogies will be utilised by rail vehicles on the Padma Bridge project in Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, Alstom secured a framework contract worth around $1bn (€910m) from Italian train operator Trenitalia for the delivery of 150 Coradia Stream regional trains.