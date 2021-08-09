Alstom wins contract to deliver 150 Coradia Stream regional trains

Coradia Stream also features emission-free traction technologies for non-electrified lines. Credit: Konstantin Planinski on Unsplash.

Alstom has secured a framework contract worth around $1bn (€910m) from Italian train operator Trenitalia for the delivery of 150 Coradia Stream regional trains.

With a maximum operating speed of 160km/h, the trains will feature onboard equipment that will provide enhanced safety and an improved commuter experience.

These single-deck, bi-directional, 3kV electric trainsets will be installed with the European rail traffic management system (ERTMS), offering the highest European safety standards.

Alstom noted that the system will also support recyclability.

The trains will feature sliding steps for better accessibility, along with spaces for keeping transporting bicycles, including electric bikes.



Coradia Stream is a range of low-floor, electric multiple units (EMU) developed for regional and intercity lines.

Its modular design enables operators to select the configuration as per their requirements.

Alstom stated that Coradia Stream also features emission-free traction technologies for non-electrified lines.

These trains will be designed and developed in Italy at Alstom’s sites in Savigliano, Sesto San Giovanni, and Bologna.

Alstom Italy general manager Michele Viale said: “This agreement confirms the know-how and experience of Alstom, which provides state-of-the-art trains and railway technologies that are used around the world.

“This new generation of trains represents the future of Italian regional rail transport. We are proud to give impetus to a passenger-focused vision of green regional transport, in line with national objectives on the ecological transition.”

In June this year, Alstom secured a $3.1bn (€2.6bn) contract from Danish State Railways to deliver 100 Coradia Stream regional trains.

The framework agreement also covers a 15-year full-service maintenance services deal worth $1.67bn (€1.4bn).