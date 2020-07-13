Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Alstom-led consortium and CTCI have received a €424m contract for the Taipei Metro Line 7 Phase Two extension.

Of the total value of the contract, Alstom’s share is €248m ($280.2m).

In 2018, Alstom won a contract to supply an integrated metro system for Taipei Metro Line 7 phase one.

The contract was awarded by the Systemwide E&M Project Office Department of Rapid Transit System Taipei City Government (SEMPO) to Alstom and CTCI.

Under the latest contract, Alstom will supply 16 additional four-car Metropolis trains, its Urbalis 400 CBTC driverless signalling system, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and platform screen doors.



Alstom will oversee the design, supply, manufacturing, testing and commissioning of the completely automated trains.

Alstom’s Taubaté factory in Brazil will manufacture the trains, while Saint-Ouen site in France and Bangalore site in India will be responsible for the signalling system.

CTCI will be responsible for the trackwork, power supply, depot equipment, telecommunication and ticketing systems.

Alstom Asia Pacific senior vice president Ling Fang said: “Taipei Metro Line 7, which interchanges with five other lines, will be a game-changer for the travelling public of Taipei, and Alstom is delighted to continue to be a part of this iconic project.

“The success of this project extension with SEMPO positions us as a reliable and trusted partner, established for the long term in Taiwan and well beyond our 40 years of active presence.”

also known as Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line, Taipei Metro Line 7 is a medium-capacity rapid transit line.

Expected to be completed in 2028, Phase Two is a 22.8km-long rail line and an extension of Phase One. It also aims to link Taipei City with New Taipei City more seamlessly.