Alstom and PT MRT Jakarta to study development of future MRT network

Alstom and PT MRT Jakarta will assess the development of future mass rapid transit (MRT) network phases. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta (Perseroda) (PT MRTJ) to assess the development of future mass rapid transit (MRT) network phases in Jakarta.

Under the agreement, the entities will carry out discussions and share information linked to suitable railway systems and procurement schemes for the MRT system.

In order to minimise traffic congestion as well as enhance air quality in the city, Jakarta intends to expand its network to 235km by 2035.

The MRT Phase 3 East-West Line, which will have a length of 87km across the Greater Jakarta Region with 40 stations, will be covered under the next phase of the expansion.

Alstom is said to use its experience in integrating complete urban transport systems to help PT MRTJ identify relevant transport technologies and procurement schemes for its expansion project.

These transport systems include rolling stock, signalling, infrastructure, and services.

Alstom East Asia turnkey and rolling stock director Toby Tiberghien said: “Drawing on our strengths and innovative technologies in implementing turnkey systems globally, and experience in various procurement structures, we are confident that this collaboration will lay a strong foundation for an efficient and sustainable urban transportation system for Jakarta.”

Recently, Alstom, Electra, and Dan Transportation won a contract for the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green Line project in Israel.