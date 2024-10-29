The project is set to utilise batteries as the primary power source, thus enhancing safety and climate resilience. Credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock.

New York Senator Charles (Chuck) Schumer has announced a federal investment of nearly $16m aimed at advancing the Hybrid Locomotive Project to develop battery technology for hybrid trains.

A total of $15.98m has been allocated to Steuben County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Norfolk Southern Railway, Binghamton University’s New Energy New York (NENY) consortium, and Alstom.

Related Company Profiles Alstom SA View all

The Steuben County IDA’s Federal Railroad Administration’s Hybrid Locomotive Project aims to leverage new battery technology in the production and testing of two hybrid, battery-diesel locomotives at Alstom’s Kanona facility in Bath, in New York State.

The project is set to utilise batteries as the primary power source, thus enhancing safety and climate resilience.

“This nearly $16 million in federal funding puts Steuben County IDA and its partners – including Alstom, a national leader in cutting-edge rail development – on track to develop new state-of-the-art hybrid locomotives that will enhance rail safety and improve climate resilience,” said Senator Schumer.

“I’ve led the charge to establish the Southern Tier as a hub for battery manufacturing and research & development, and today’s investment will boost efforts to make sure the next generation of rail technology is stamped ‘Made in Upstate NY.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“I also fought to boost funding for the Department of Transportation’s rail infrastructure improvement programme in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law and am thrilled that the program is continuing to deliver for NY,” he added.

The funding, sourced from the US Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) programme, will facilitate the production and testing of two hybrid, battery-powered trains at Alstom’s Southern Tier facility.

Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé said: “Together with our partners, Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, Binghamton University and Norfolk Southern, we will use this project to develop and test new battery and rail technologies to help advance efforts to decarbonize the freight sector.”

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to decarbonise the freight sector, with Schumer having actively supported increased funding for the CRISI programme through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law.

Steuben County Industrial Development Agency executive director James C. Johnson, welcomed the partnership with Alstom and Norfolk Southern Railway, emphasising the region’s history in transportation manufacturing and innovation in battery and clean energy technology.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, spearheaded by Schumer, includes a $5bn allocation over five years for the CRISI programme, which supports various projects across the US aimed at improving railroad safety, efficiency, and reliability.

This law is set to reduce congestion, enhance multimodal connections, and lead to new or substantially improved Intercity Passenger Rail Transportation corridors.