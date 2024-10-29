New York Senator Charles (Chuck) Schumer has announced a federal investment of nearly $16m aimed at advancing the Hybrid Locomotive Project to develop battery technology for hybrid trains.
A total of $15.98m has been allocated to Steuben County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Norfolk Southern Railway, Binghamton University’s New Energy New York (NENY) consortium, and Alstom.
The Steuben County IDA’s Federal Railroad Administration’s Hybrid Locomotive Project aims to leverage new battery technology in the production and testing of two hybrid, battery-diesel locomotives at Alstom’s Kanona facility in Bath, in New York State.
The project is set to utilise batteries as the primary power source, thus enhancing safety and climate resilience.
“This nearly $16 million in federal funding puts Steuben County IDA and its partners – including Alstom, a national leader in cutting-edge rail development – on track to develop new state-of-the-art hybrid locomotives that will enhance rail safety and improve climate resilience,” said Senator Schumer.
“I’ve led the charge to establish the Southern Tier as a hub for battery manufacturing and research & development, and today’s investment will boost efforts to make sure the next generation of rail technology is stamped ‘Made in Upstate NY.
“I also fought to boost funding for the Department of Transportation’s rail infrastructure improvement programme in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law and am thrilled that the program is continuing to deliver for NY,” he added.
The funding, sourced from the US Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) programme, will facilitate the production and testing of two hybrid, battery-powered trains at Alstom’s Southern Tier facility.
Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé said: “Together with our partners, Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, Binghamton University and Norfolk Southern, we will use this project to develop and test new battery and rail technologies to help advance efforts to decarbonize the freight sector.”
These efforts are part of a broader strategy to decarbonise the freight sector, with Schumer having actively supported increased funding for the CRISI programme through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law.
Steuben County Industrial Development Agency executive director James C. Johnson, welcomed the partnership with Alstom and Norfolk Southern Railway, emphasising the region’s history in transportation manufacturing and innovation in battery and clean energy technology.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, spearheaded by Schumer, includes a $5bn allocation over five years for the CRISI programme, which supports various projects across the US aimed at improving railroad safety, efficiency, and reliability.
This law is set to reduce congestion, enhance multimodal connections, and lead to new or substantially improved Intercity Passenger Rail Transportation corridors.