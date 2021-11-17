Alstom to maintain Santo Domingo’s metro electrification system

Alstom will look after the railway electrification systems for the upcoming three years, starting from this month. Credit: Charles Forerunner on Unsplash.

A consortium of Alstom and Sofratesa has secured a contract for the upkeep of power and catenary systems on Santo Domingo metro’s lines 1 and 2 in the Dominican Republic.

This contract has been awarded by the operator of Santo Domingo’s metro, the Office for the Reordering of Transport (OPRET).

Alstom will look after the railway electrification systems for the next three years, starting this month.

The company has been delivering its maintenance services to the Santo Domingo metro since its development.

From the time of its inauguration to the end of 2020, the metro has handled over 51.5 million commuters.



In August this year, Alstom announced that it will manufacture, deliver, and run eight new three-car Metropolis trains for the Santo Domingo Metro Line 1.

These new railcars will join the 43 Metropolis trains that were previously delivered by the company for Line 1 and Line 2 in 2009, expanding the total to 138 trains.

Alstom Dominican Republic general manager Iván Moncayo said: “A new contract means for Alstom the confirmation of the commitment we have with the Dominican Republic and OPRET to provide the best technology, service and safety with the rolling stock and systems of lines 1 and 2 of the metro.”

As part of its maintenance solutions, Alstom offers signalling and railway infrastructure and maintenance of trains, enabling ‘greater system availability and continuous safe operation of all assets’.

According to the company, condition-based maintenance ensures safety while providing maximum component life and optimising the availability of assets.

Last week, Alstom partnered with Eversholt Rail to offer the UK’s first new hydrogen train fleet.