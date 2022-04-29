Alstom secures locomotives maintenance contract in Europe

An Alpha Trains' Traxx locomotive in service on a European rail freight corridor. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a long-term maintenance contract from Alpha Trains Group for 70 locomotives.

Under the eight-year contract, Alstom is responsible for the maintenance of part of Alpha’s locomotive fleet on the European corridor.

Alstom Benelux services managing director Frank Strik said: “For Alstom, this enhanced collaboration is an opportunity to optimise its relationship with Alpha Trains, and to further strengthen its maintenance services division and leverage its growing EU maintenance network.”

In Benelux, the sites in Antwerp and Bruges as well as the depot in Rotterdam will be used for the maintenance of these locomotives.

Alstom stated that the sites provide a large panel of activities on all types of railway vehicles.

With more than 400 employees, the Benelux Services activities cover all types of maintenance.

Alpha Trains locomotives division managing director Fernando Pérez said: “The agreement guarantees the high maintenance quality of Alstom, enabling Alpha Trains to offer the best reliability and availability of Traxx locomotives in Western and Central Europe.”

Alpha Trains, which is a European operational leasing and management company for rolling stock, employs around 130 people at its different sites in Luxembourg, Antwerp, Cologne, Madrid, Paris, and Warsaw.

The company’s fleet of more than 850 railcars and locomotives is presently used in 22 European countries by multiple public and private operators.

