Alstom secures $155.21m contract to digitalise Germany’s S-Bahn trains

BR 423 train operating in the Greater Stuttgart area. Credit: Dominik Schleuter via Alstom.

Alstom has secured a $155.21m (€130m) contract from Germany-based Deutsche Bahn’s (DB) DB Regio to install the European Train Control System (ETCS) and automatic train operation (ATO) signalling technology onboard 215 Stuttgart S-Bahn trains.

Awarded under the Stuttgart 21 rail project, the agreement will involve retrofitting the BR 423 and BR 430 trains running in the greater Stuttgart area’s S-Bahn and standard railway tracks.

The company will initially add and re-release two BR 423 and four BR 430 prototype vehicles with ETCS Levels 2 and 3, along with the ATO in automation level 2 (GoA 2), by the end of 2023.

While supporting the associated relief of individual trains, these solutions are expected to provide shorter headways, a denser train sequence and sustainable operations.

As agreed, Alstom will also supply the series equipment and oversee the deployment of 58 BR 423 and 151 BR 430 series vehicles.



The entities have already agreed to the upcoming upgrade to the next ETCS Technical Specifications for Interoperability standards in 2026/27.

Equipped with ETCS Level 2, the retrofitted S-Bahn vehicles are expected to commence operations on the first lines in January 2025.

The ETCS Level 2 operation with ATO GoA 2 will start on the S-Bahn main track towards the end of 2025.

Alstom Germany, Austria and Switzerland Digital & Integrated Systems head Michael Konias said: “By equipping the vehicles with the latest signalling technology and the innovation partnership with Deutsche Bahn, we are jointly making a decisive contribution to the implementation of the Stuttgart 21 lighthouse project and the digitalisation of German rail transport.

“This signalling contract for the Stuttgart S-Bahn is another demonstration of the valuable synergies resulting from Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.”

DB and Alstom are also working together for developing and executing signalling technologies and will collaborate on four innovation subjects.

Alstom will also install its compact version of EVC (EVC-3) with integrated ATO software for meeting the automation needs of future digital railway operations.

