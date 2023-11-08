French locomotive manufacturer Alstom has announced the opening of a new digital mobility lab in Bangkok, expanding the company’s presence in Thailand.
The new lab space, which is an expansion of Alstom’s global engineering centre in Thailand, features a space of over 277m², allowing for over 100 projects to run simultaneously.
The new lab opening will help generate more jobs in the region. The engineering centre, which is only one of two in the Asia-Pacific region, will now boast over 1000 professionals, including 700 engineers.
According to Alstom, the expanded lab takes Thailand’s total lab capacity to over 2000m².
Toby Tiberghien, managing director for East Asia, emphasised the aim of boosting local talent around Thailand.
Tiberghien said: “Our new Digital Mobility Lab and the growth of our Global Engineering Centre in Thailand underscores our commitment to enhancing Thailand’s mobility ecosystem.
“It is a significant milestone in Alstom’s long-term vision in Thailand and we are deeply committed to serve Thai people and investing in growth and development of local talent to achieve global standards of excellence.”
According to a 2021 Alstom report, the engineering centre has overseen over 40 mobility projects in and beyond the Asia-Pacific in the last ten years. This includes projects such as Bangkok’s first monorail lines, Cityflo 650 signalling for Agra Kanpur (India) and Interflo ERTMS mainline signalling for the Taiwan network.
This collaboration further extends Alstom’s connection with Thailand, which has spanned 40 years.