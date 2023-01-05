Alstom will begin the modernisation of the Class 334 fleet at its Polmadie Depot. Credit: Eversholt Rail Limited.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a £12m contract from Eversholt Rail to conduct mileage-based overhauls on its Class 334 fleet.

In January next year, Alstom will begin the modernisation of the Class 334 fleet at its Polmadie Depot.

Under the contract, the company will repair pneumatic and electrical components such as autocouplers, gangways, batteries, underframe air valves, cab HVAC and toilets.

At present, ScotRail operates 40 Class 334 trains on routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh, under a lease agreement.

Last year in October, Eversholt Rail reached a £27m agreement with Southeastern and Hitachi Rail for the modernisation of Class 395 Javelin trains.

Revamp of the first of the 29 trains will commence at Southeastern’s Ashford Depot in March this year.

The project will include interior renovation, LED lighting installation, among others.

During the same month, Eversholt Rail also signed an agreement with Varamis Rail for the leasing of a Class 321 Swift Express Freight train.

Varamis will operate services from Birmingham to Scotland five nights per week.

Eversholt Rail, a Eversholt UK Rails Group member, employs around 115 professional, technical and support staff.

The company’s rolling stock portfolio has 20 separate passenger fleets along with freight locomotives. Its passenger fleet has 2,899 vehicles, including 236 bi-mode and 2,182 electric vehicles.