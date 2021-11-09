Alstom secures contract to upgrade Egyptian metro line

The companies have also reached an agreement for the delivery of 55 Metropolis trains. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has secured an eight-year maintenance contract worth $1.01bn (€876m) with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to modernise Cairo Metro Line 1 in Egypt.

The companies also reached an agreement for the delivery of 55 Metropolis trains (nine cars per train).

Cairo Metro line 1 transports nearly 2.5 million passengers per day between Helwan and El Marg.

Built to ‘maximise’ train capacity, Metropolis’ interior layout will be customised as per the needs of the line.

It will feature wide corridors and an area specifically for female passengers.



Each train will have the capacity to accommodate 2,580 people.

According to Alstom, its eco-design is expected to enhance energy-efficiency and is up to 98% recyclable.

Metropolis will be equipped with digital solutions to provide real-time passenger information, route maps, video displays, and video surveillance.

It will also feature Alstom’s HealthHubTM, a condition-based and predictive maintenance system.

This solution is expected to save up to 15% in materials consumption and 20% in preventive maintenance labour through data collection.

Work related to maintenance will be executed at the depot in Cairo.

In cooperation with Line 1 operator, the Egyptian Company for Metros (ECM), the company will create a training and development plan.

In June this year, an agreement was reached between France and Egypt in connection with the financing of this agreement and of the maintenance contract, for the modernisation of the Cairo metro.

Alstom and the Egyptian National Railways Authority (ENR) have also entered into a framework agreement to upgrade the Tanta – Zifta – Zagazig mainline.

Furthermore, CAF Group has been selected by NAT to renew 23 units currently operating on Cairo Metro Line 1.

This contract has been valued at $208.82m (€180m) and will be backed with Spanish funds from the FIEM (Enterprise Internationalisation Fund).

In June this year, Germany-based Ruhrbahn granted a contract to CAF for the delivery of around 51 light rail vehicles.