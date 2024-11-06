The first train has already left the Chorzów plant to start tests in Germany. Credit: © Alstom SA 2024.

Alstom has dispatched its first Coradia Max high-capacity electric regional train to Germany for testing.

This marks a significant milestone in fulfilling an order for 130 trains destined for a Baden-Württemberg-based customer, representing the largest order for double-deck trains at Alstom’s Chorzow plant.

Apart from serving Baden-Württemberg, the facility produces components for similar trains for other German clients.

Consisting of two double-deck cars and two single-deck centre cars, Coradia Max offers a total of 380 seats.

The full-scale production of these trains is managed at Alstom’s Chorzów site, which is part of the company’s global competence centre for manufacturing and engineering.

The first trainset departed from Chorzów at the beginning of November 2024 and will undergo testing in Germany before returning to Poland for further work, including interior fittings.

Alstom Poland managing director Beata Rusinowicz said: “The Chorzów site is one of the largest and most modern factories in the Alstom group. We carry out complex contracts requiring specialised expertise and continuous innovation. The order for double-deck trains for Baden-Württemberg is the first double-deck train project realised from start to finish at our plant.

“Like all Alstom deliveries, it is a custom-built project – with comfortable first class on the upper deck and numerous solutions to enhance passenger comfort, including for passengers with reduced mobility.

“At our site, we also produce modern trains for the Netherlands and Italy, among others. Every year with our projects, we contribute to green and sustainable mobility worldwide,” stresses Beata Rusinowicz, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland.

The Coradia Max trains are designed with passenger comfort as a priority, featuring amenities such as air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, multiple charging options, reading lights, spacious areas for large luggage, and facilities catering to passengers with reduced mobility.

With a top speed of up to 200km/h and a modular design that allows custom configurations and interiors, over 500 Coradia Max units have been ordered across Europe.