The contract will use Alstom’s Maintenance Performance Centre in the Nordic region to coordinate maintenance for various train fleets. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has obtained a new contract from rail operator VR to provide maintenance services for the complete fleet of 62 Mälartåg commuter trains in Sweden.

The agreement, which may last up to 10 years, is set to begin with Alstom assuming responsibility for maintenance in December 2026.

Preparations for the contract will start in the near future to ensure readiness for the transition.

The maintenance work will be carried out at several facilities, including Mälartåg’s workshops in Eskilstuna, Tillberga, and Stockholm, as well as Alstom’s dedicated maintenance site in Västerås.

According to the company, its maintenance procedures were evaluated and received the highest score in the tender process.

The contract will utilise Alstom’s Maintenance Performance Centre in the Nordic region, which coordinates maintenance expertise and practices for multiple train fleets.

The centre is intended to support collaboration and further develop maintenance procedures for the region.

VR trains division director Haris Habul said: “Our shared goal is for passengers to experience safe and punctual service. By combining our operational experience with Alstom’s maintenance expertise, we ensure high availability and quality in Mälardalen’s rail traffic.”

Alstom supplied more than 1,000 trains to the Swedish rail sector and manages several other maintenance agreements in the country.

The company is also leading the deployment of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) signalling system in Sweden, both for onboard units and rail infrastructure.

Alstom Sweden rolling stock maintenance director Mikael Granberg said: “With the combination of Mälartåg’s state-of-the-art workshop in Eskilstuna and our own recently expanded facility in Västerås, we can offer the market strong and robust maintenance solutions for all types of rolling stock.

“We are very pleased with the trust placed in us by Mälartåg and, together with VR, we are confident in our ability to contribute to efficient and sustainable rail traffic in the region.”

Earlier this week, Eurostar confirmed a €2bn (€2.32bn) investment in up to 50 Avelia Horizon double-decker high-speed trains from Alstom. The deal comprises an initial order of 30 trains, with an option for 20 more.

